Boko Haram returns to Damask with killings, destruction

Richard Elesho

Insurgents suspected to be members of Boko Haram on Tuesday had a field day when they attacked to reclaim control of Damasak, headquarter of Mobbar Local Government Area, LGA of Borno State and a broader community with Niger Republic. The town is about 180 kilometres from Maiduguri, the State capital.

The armed men in large numbers entered the community about 5pm and continued their ravage far into the night. The casualty figure was not known as at press time. They razed down a divisional police Command, schools, markets and other humanitarian hubs. Worst of all, they hosted their flags in the traumatised community.

The insurgents had also invaded Damasak and killed three soldiers last weekend.

Sic civilians participating in a naming ceremony were killed in military airstrikes deployed to drive out the insurgents form the town.

The insurgents also razed down most humanitarian hubs and facilities as they looted medical consumables at the General Hospital Damasak.

Confirming the latest Damasak attack and killings, the Chairman of Mobbar Local Government Area, Hon Mustapha Bunu Kolo, told Vanguard that the latest attack was disturbing, as the remaining humanitarian hubs in the town were razed down, including Police Station, Market, shops and residential houses.

“Yes, there was another devastating Boko Haram attack in Damasak right now.

“Though I am not in Damasak, as I travelled out for official engagement, but based on the information at my disposal, the insurgents invaded the town since 5 pm and are still holding ground as at this time (10:40 pm).

”The insurgents have succeeded in razing down remaining humanitarian hubs, market, shops and an unspecified number of residential houses, as they detonated their Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) without confrontation.

“I was also informed that many people lost their lives in the attack, but I don’t have the actual number of casualties as the insurgents are still much around to continue wreaking havoc on innocent civilians,” Kolo stated.

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon proved abortive at press time.

It would be recalled that Boko Haram insurgents have been waging war against the Nigerian State especially in the Northeast for more than a decade.