Kidnapped Okrika Council Chairman in Rivers regains freedom 

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 5:48 pm


Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Rivers Police Command has confirmed release of abducted Okrika Local Government Area Chairman, Philmore Kilgoli
The Command confirmed  that he was rescued last night in a convert operation by the Operatives of Anti-kidnapping Unit and taken to hospital for medical evaluation.

In a statement, spokesman of the Rivers Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said,”The Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, Chief Philimon Iwoloma Kinggoli, who was kidnapped on Tuesday 6/4/2021 by unknown gunmen has been freed.
” He was rescued last night in a covert Operation by the Operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Unit, taken to the Hospital, debriefed and released to reunite with his family.
His abductors had demanded N150million ransom  allegedly  to secure his release.
Our Correspondent recalls Mr. Philmore Kilgoli was abducted about a week ago along Peter Odilli Road in Port Harcourt
The Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, Chief Philimon Iwoloma Kinggoli, who was kidnapped on Tuesday 6/4/2021 by unknown gunmen has been freed.
2. He was rescued last night in a covert Operation by the Operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Unit, taken to the Hospital, debriefed and released to reunite with his family.
SP Nnamdi Omoni (anipr)
Police Public Relations Officer
For: Commr.of Police
14/4/2021
