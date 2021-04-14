Kidnapped Okrika Council Chairman in Rivers regains freedom 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers Police Command has confirmed release of abducted Okrika Local Government Area Chairman, Philmore Kilgoli

The Command confirmed that he was rescued last night in a convert operation by the Operatives of Anti-kidnapping Unit and taken to hospital for medical evaluation.

Outgoing Okrika Local Government, Philemon Iwoloma Kingoli(Middle)Wife and the left is O/C Anti-kidnapping Unit

In a statement, spokesman of the Rivers Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said,”The Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, Chief Philimon Iwoloma Kinggoli, who was kidnapped on Tuesday 6/4/2021 by unknown gunmen has been freed.

” He was rescued last night in a covert Operation by the Operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Unit, taken to the Hospital, debriefed and released to reunite with his family.

His abductors had demanded N150million ransom allegedly to secure his release.

Our Correspondent recalls Mr. Philmore Kilgoli was abducted about a week ago along Peter Odilli Road in Port Harcourt

Full Text of Rivers Police Command

.

OKRIKA COUNCIL CHAIRMAN REGAINS FREEDOM:

The Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, Chief Philimon Iwoloma Kinggoli, who was kidnapped on Tuesday 6/4/2021 by unknown gunmen has been freed.

2. He was rescued last night in a covert Operation by the Operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Unit, taken to the Hospital, debriefed and released to reunite with his family.

SP Nnamdi Omoni (anipr)

Police Public Relations Officer

For: Commr.of Police

14/4/2021