Printing of N60bn: Obaseki spewed nonsense, says Federal Government

Just as the Central Bank of Nigeria, early this week, accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of issuing a tissue of lies over an alleged printing of N6bn by the Federal Government to augment March allocation to States, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, also accused him of spewing garbage!

Ahmed, told State House correspondents today, 14 April: “The issue that was raised by the Edo State Governor for me is very, very sad. Because it is not a fact.

“What we distribute at FAAC is revenue that is generated and in fact distribution revenue is public information. We publish revenue generated by FIRS, the customs and the NNPC and we distribute at FAAC.

“So, it is not true to say we printed money to distribute at FAAC, it is not true,” she said.