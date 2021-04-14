Ramadan: A Time Rededicate to Higher Virtues – Osinbajo 

As the Ramadan fast progresses, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has called on Muslim faithful in Nigeria to rededicate themselves to higher virtues of kindness, love, and generosity towards each other, regardless of faith or ethnicity.

Speaking to State House Correspondents on his way out from the Council Chambers after the Federal Executive Council meeting which he presided over, Prof. Osinbajo said “I must express my very sincere greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters who have begun the Ramadan Fast already, and to say that, this is not just the time for abstinence from food, drink, and other worldly pleasures, but also a time for us to rededicate ourselves to higher virtues of kindness, love, generosity towards each other as brothers and sisters, regardless of faith or ethnicity.”

The Vice President added that “ for our nation, it is a time I believe, to recommit ourselves to unity, to brotherhood, to peace and reconciliation in various ways so that our country will achieve all of the objectives that we have all set for ourselves.”

He then wished “our Muslim brothers and sisters a very happy period of Ramadan. Ramadan Kareem.”