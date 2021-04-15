Ecobank Offers Mortgage Loans, Investment Options For Nigerians in Diaspora  

Thursday, April 15, 2021 2:49 pm


Ecobank and its MD, Akinwuntan

Ecobank has rolled out several investment packages and opportunities to encourage Nigerians in the diaspora to own houses in the country and also participate actively in money and capital markets.  Speaking to newsmen in Lagos at the weekend, Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, said the bank is offering mortgage loans to Nigerians living abroad to finance property ownership in the country, stressing that the terms and conditions are flexible and easily accessible. She encouraged them to open domiciliary account with the bank to access the various  opportunities. The packages can also be accessed via Naira accounts.

According to her, “We offer loans for outright purchase of completed properties and refinancing of existing homes. Our financing solutions also provide access to a range of respected property vendors that they can choose from to achieve their desired accommodation. We allow up to 10 years tenor at highly competitive interest rates. However, the borrower must be a legal resident of the country they are applying from. As a bank, we want to eliminate the associated challenges faced by hardworking Nigerians who are interested in having properties of their own at home here.”

Mrs. Demola-Adeniyi added that Ecobank also helps Nigerians in the diaspora with resources for wealth management through investment in money market, capital market, real estate and treasury products at attractive and competitive interest rates on both foreign and  local currencies, stating that the bank offers financial planning advisory including information on stocks, bonds, real estates and insurance products, in addition to helping customers retrieve outstanding dividends and missing shares.

She advised them to open a multi-currency online account in Naira, GBP, USD & EURO via https://aop.ecobank.com, adding that they can also  download the bank’s award-winning mobile banking app, Ecobank Mobile, which is available on app stores to enjoy real-time access to their accounts from the comfort of their home.  She further stated “You can download the Rapidtransfer app to send money home and your beneficiary can pick up USD cash at any Ecobank branch nationwide or have it directly credited into  their Ecobank domiciliary account. You can also send money through any of our remittance partners such as Ria and Small World for cash pick up and direct credit.  Other partners such as Western Union and MoneyGram are available for cash pick up only. You can wire funds directly to your foreign currency account through our correspondent bank in USD, GBP and Euro. “

She disclosed that the bank is actively driving the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Naira for Dollar scheme which offers N5 on ever dollar received over the counter or into an account. Customers who wish to receive their funds into their account will get one opened automatically in a seamless manner. She encouraged Nigerians at home to inform their family and friends abroad to take advantage of this initiative  so they can earn extra cash on their remittances.

