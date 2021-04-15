Facts on Federal University of Technology Owerri’s First Female VC, Professor Oti

There was a feat of first by Professor (Mrs) Nnenna Nnannaya Oti on Tuesday 13 April when she was appointed the first Female Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) by the Governing Council.

Prof. Oti was the deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic until her new appointment.

She took over from the outgoing vice chancellor, Prof. Francis Eze.

Facts on Her

Prof. (Mrs) Nnenna Nnannaya Oti is a Professor of Soil Science and Environmental Conservation. She was the two time Dean of Post-Graduate School. Also she was three-time Head of Department of Soil Science and Technology in the School of Agricultural and Agriculture Technology (SAAT) and also the former chairman, Gender Policy Unit.

She holds a Bachelor of Agriculture degree (B.Agric) in Soil Science from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN; (First Class Honours), Masters in Soil Science (Soil Biology and Biochemistry Option), UNN; a Postgraduate Diploma in Irrigation Engineering (Distinction) from Katholic University Leuven, Belgium and capped her academic laurels with a PhD in Soil and Environmental Conservation from FUTO.

Prof. Oti has over 34yrs in academics, teaching research and administration in the Nigerian university system with international exposure. She has had hands-on experience working as a consultant to government and private sector and various times in diverse capacities ranging from TETFund, Anambra Imo River Basin Development Authority, National Biotechnology Development Agency etc. She has over 65 academic papers, 40 seminar and workshop papers, edited a handbook, 50 public lectures and over 10 technical reports for the Federal government of Nigeria.

Born on the November 15th, 1958 in Afikpo North Ebonyi State, she is married to Dr Nnannaya Oti and blessed with 3 children.

Honours / Awards

2003: Best PhD Thesis in Nigeria (2002) Award – National Universities Commission, NUC, Nigeria Doctoral Thesis Award Scheme (NUDTAS)

2004: Certificate OF Merit, Federal University of Technology, Owerri for producing the best PhD Dissertation in Soil Science in Nigeria (2002) by the National Universities Commission’s rating.

2004 – 2006: Post Doctoral Fellowship Award, Ebonyi State Government of Nigeria.

1978 – 1982: Federal Government of Nigeria Merit Award

1982: Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Agriculture, UNN

1977: Imo State Government Student Scholarship Award

1982: U.A.C. of Nigeria Prize for Best Student in Agriculture

1982: Best Graduating Student, Department of Soil Science

1986 – 1987: European Economic Community Scholarship (EEC) for Developing Countries in Katholic University, Leuven, Belgium

1996 – 1997: World Bank Grant for Overseas Development for Academic Staff in Nigeria Scholarship Scheme for PhD Universities. Lome III Project.

1997 – 2002: Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Nigeria Staff Scholarship for PhD Studies

2014: Delegate, 2014 National Conference representing Ebonyi/South East.

– Chris Akani