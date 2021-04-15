LGA poll: Police impose total restriction of movement on Rivers

LGA poll: Police impose total restriction of movement on Rivers

Thursday, April 15, 2021 4:35 pm


Omoni:

Omoni: Rivers Police spokesman, Nnamdi-Omoni

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers Police Command has announced that there will be total restriction of movement of persons and vehicles on land and waterways during next Saturday local government election in the State.

The Command’s Spokesperson ,SP Nnamdi Omoni warned that nobody will be exempted from the no movement order which will be enforced  from midnight of Friday April 16,2021 to  2pm on Saturday April 17,2021.

Omoni added that a total of 17,500 security personnel will be deployed to compliment the Police and provide all round security before and after the election.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday who is also the Chairman of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Elections Security has warned that Very Important Personalities, VIPs and politicians are barred moving about except from their houses to their polling units to vote after which they are expected to go back to their houses as provided for by the Electoral Act.

