Naija Soccer Stars unveils Kanu Nwankwo as face of talent hunt, TV reality show

By Kehinde Adewole

Ex-football international and sports icon, Kanu Nwankwo, has been unveiled as the face of an upcoming TV reality show tagged: Naija Soccer Stars (NSS).

The legendary footballer, Kanu, was unveiled and presented to the media during the signing ceremony which took place recently at Ikeja, Lagos state.

According to the organisers of the show, Alpha Grace Media Ltd which is collaborating with KGN (Kindness Guild of Nigeria), Naija Soccer Star, was packaged to discover talented footballers in Nigeria, and create opportunities for them to be discovered and nurtured into stardom by foreign scouts and FIFA agents.

Explaining further, the brain behind the talent hunt ad promoting programme, Mr. Rupert Ojenuwa, who doubles as Managing Director (MD)of Alphagrace Media, said that one of the major motives behind producing the Naija Soccer Star reality show was to create a forum where talented footballers can be groomed and mentored to attain stardom. They explained that their choice to have the legendary Kanu Nwankwo was not just because he’s famous and influential, but also because of his grass-to-grace story that would serve as an inspiration to talented footballers to not to give up on themselves no matter what.”Kanu Nwankwo has a knack for touching the lives of the less privileged. And the show is organized to give football talents that have no godfathers or connections to link them to opportunities where they can flourish, and become stars.”

Also, Mr. Ojenuwa hinted that interested footballers are expected to register online, and from there they would be sent an email invite for screening. “It is an open register for all talented footballers all over the country to come onboard. We have screening centres scattered across the nation, in Lagos, Abuja, Oyo State and in various centres in the South-east and South-south. Participants that scale through screening would be housed, and have the opportunity to meet, and be mentored by legends like Kanu Nwankwo and Segun Odegbami. They also have the opportunity to be in the spotlight for top international scouts, and FIFA agents to see their raw talents and try to place them in football clubs across the world. Also the winners would get a huge cash reward. we’ll have two teams that would emerge winners. The final winner would pocket N1 Million each, while the second team would have 500, 000 each.”

Kanu, the Atlanta’96 Olympic gold medalist, expressed excitement at being part of the project to discover, and groom young footballers to stardom. “I am very happy to be part of this. It’s a wonderful thing to happen because there are a lot of youths on the streets who aspire to play soccer and be the next Papillo but don’t have anyone to show them the light and propel them to the top. So this reality show would create a platform for these talents to showcase their skills. And Nigerians would also partake in judging and voting for the best players that have thrilled them most.”