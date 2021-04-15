Oyo Govt, to Partner NEPC on Food Production, Exportation

Oyo Govt, to Partner NEPC on Food Production, Exportation

Thursday, April 15, 2021 7:17 pm


Chief Olusegun Awolowo, right, during the visit

 

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has said that the present administration in the State would partner with the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in capacity building to meet the global standard in exportation.

The governor stated this while hosting a courtesy visit paid by the Executive Director, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Chief Olusegun Awolowo in Ibadan.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun maintained that the State Government had moved from small scale farming to agri-business.

She noted that the State has constructed many roads that lead to the rural areas to make life bearable for farmers that will want to transport their farm produce from the farm to the market.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Economic Affairs, Professor, Musbau Babatunde said the administration is building processing plants for preservation of the produce and will create enabling environment for private businesses to thrive in the State.

He added that the government agencies are training women and youths on shea butter production at Akufo, Eruwa and Fashola Farm estates.

In his remark, the Executive Director, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Chief Olusegun Awolowo called on the State Government to partner with the Commission on its ‘Safe Job, Create Job’ initiative.

He added further that the commission would also collaborate with the State government to modernise Okerete border market for the benefit of the people of the State.

Present at the event were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Economic Affairs, Professor, Musbau Babatunde, South-West Coordinator (NEPC), Mr. Samuel Oyeyipo and Oyo State Coordinator (NEPC), Mrs Bolanle Emmanuel.

 

