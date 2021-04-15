Zamfara: Medical doctor, 7 others arrested for supplying military uniforms, others to bandits

Thursday, April 15, 2021 11:33 pm


The Zamfara state police command has arrested one medical doctor and seven other persons for allegedly aiding and abetting banditry across the state.
The state commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara, disclosed thia at a press briefing held in Gusau on Thursday, saying that the medical doctor was arrested in Kamarawa village of Isa local government area of Sokoto state.
The commissioner said that the doctor was arrested by men of the operation Puff Adder for allegedly supplying military kits to armed bandits, and after preliminary searching, ten pairs  of military jungle boots, five sets of singers and military hand globes were recovered from him.
Dosara further explained that two of the seven, suspected to be security personnel, have on interrogation, voluntarily confessed to have been involved in sabotaging many military operations in the state.
He added that these suspects were, according to their confessions, engaged in sharing military intelligence,  supplying arms and ammunition, military uniforms and other facilities to armed bandits across that state.
Another suspect was arrested in connection with conspiring with the bandits and supplying them with ammunition
Similarly, Dosara further revealed that another suspect from Sokoto was arrested by detectives for supplying military uniforms and kits to suspected bandits.
He added that “nine military bulletproof, four sets of military camouflage uniforms, five airs of military hand globes,  two first bank ATM cards, One Nigerian army ID card and one Samsung Android Handset were recovered from his possession.  (NAN)
