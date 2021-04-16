District Head suspended for giving title to ‘rogue’ military officer in Zamfara

District Head suspended for giving title to ‘rogue’ military officer in Zamfara

Friday, April 16, 2021 9:27 am


Matawalle: suspends district head

Matawalle: Suspends district head

By Abubakar Ahmed
Gov. Bello Matawalle has suspended the District Head of Badarawa in Shinkafi Emirate Council, Alhaji Surajo Namakkah.
The district head was suspended indefinitely by the governor for conferring traditional title of Durumbu on a military officer who was arrested for allegedly selling ammunition to bandits in the state.
A statement issued on Friday in Gusau by Mr Yusuf Idris, Director-General Media to the governor, said the state government would not tolerate anything capable of destroying the hard earned peace of the state.
The governor pledged to ensure that anybody found wanting in anyway will be dealt with accordingly.
Matawalle warned that henceforth, traditional rulers must seek approval before conferring traditional titles, to avoid unnecessary embarrassment to government and the traditional institution.
According to the governor, the military officer was recently arrested in possession of 20 rounds of 62mm live ammunition.
The suspect was said to be at the point of handing over the ammunition to one Kabiru Bashiru of Maniya village, Shinkafi Emirate, and had allegedly collected an advance payment of N100,000 from bandits.
The governor commended security agencies for arresting one Dr Kamarawa who was in possession of four sets of military camouflage and army identification card.
He said that Kamarawa specialised in the supply of army uniforms and medicaments to bandits in Zamfara.
Matawalle expressed sadness over the involvement of some irresponsible security personnel in banditry, saying it would sabotage ongoing operations and make it impossible to end banditry in the country.
“The nation will not defeat the criminals with such bad eggs within the security architecture,” he added.
The governor assured that all those arrested in connection with banditry in the state will face the full wrath of the law.
He appreciated the support of heads of security agencies in the state in the fight against banditry and appealed to the people to cooperate with them by providing  genuine information on criminals.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Images depicting the face of the APC leader on bags of rice was recently being circulated on some social media platforms. 41 mins ago

    Tinubu speaks on ‘Jagaba rice’
    AstraZeneca: 1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria has vaccinated over 1 million people, says NPHCDA
    Dollars: Sub-Saharan Africa needs $245bn external funding in 5yrs (Reuters file photo) 1 hour ago

    Sub-Saharan Africa needs $245bn external funding in 5yrs – IMF
    1 hour ago

    Video: CBN Governor Confirms Obaseki’s Claim that Federal Government Printed N60b
    Chairman, Ogun Independent Electoral Commission, OGSIEC, Mr. Babatunde Osibodu (4th from right) during a chat with OGIS correspondent in his office at Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, 1 hour ago

    No date yet for LG election in Ogun – OGSIEC Chairman
    Wike: 2 hours ago

    Rivers LG election: Wike asks security operatives to ‘deal decisively’ with trouble makers
    2 hours ago

    Why contractor was paid for road done by Pastor Adeboye
    3 hours ago

    Anambra governorship poll: APC schedules primary for June 26