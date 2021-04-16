Tinubu speaks on ‘Jagaba rice’

Tinubu speaks on ‘Jagaba rice’

Friday, April 16, 2021 8:59 am


Images depicting the face of the APC leader on bags of rice was recently being circulated on some social media platforms.

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has denied distributing bags of rice in some states in the northern part of the country.

Tinubu stated this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and signed by his Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, in Lagos.

NAN reports that a viral video of images depicting the face of the APC leader on bags of rice was recently being circulated on some social media platforms.

“We have seen the images being circulated of bags of rice depicting Asiwaju’s face being distributed across parts of the North,” Tinubu said.

The former governor of Lagos said he was not responsible for this initiative.

He, however, commended the efforts of the various groups for their benevolence.

“I am not responsible for this initiative but l commend the efforts of the various volunteer groups responsible for this benign act of charity and love for one another, particularly in this Holy month of Ramadan”.

