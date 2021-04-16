Video: Cops Like to Spare American Whites, Kill Blacks

By Ena Ofugara

For those who condone police killing of unarmed blackmen saying the police were afraid they may have a gun, or that the black men resisted arrest, and should just have complied, here is a video of the police stopping a WHITE MAN in a car.

-Watch the video here

The white man HAD A GUN, GRABBED THE GUN, states he will SHOOT THE POLICE, and then RESISTED ARREST and DROVE OFF without a single gun fired.

Note when the police drew their own gun. They did not approach with guns drawn.

Tell me this man would not have been shot six times in the head and chest were he Black or Hispanic.

-Ena Ofugara writes from Texas, US.