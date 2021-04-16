Video: Cops Like to Spare American Whites, Kill Blacks

Video: Cops Like to Spare American Whites, Kill Blacks

Friday, April 16, 2021 11:42 pm


 

 

US Police preferential treatment

By Ena Ofugara

For those who condone police killing of unarmed blackmen saying the police were afraid they may have a gun, or that the black men resisted arrest, and should just have complied, here is a video of the police stopping a WHITE MAN in a car.

 

-Watch the video here

 

The white man HAD A GUN, GRABBED THE GUN, states he will SHOOT THE POLICE, and then RESISTED ARREST and DROVE OFF without a single gun fired.
Note when the police drew their own gun. They did not approach with guns drawn.
Tell me this man would not have been shot six times in the head and chest were he Black or Hispanic.

-Ena Ofugara writes from Texas, US.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    50 mins ago

    Reaching out to the poor is our mandate – BAT Foundation
    57 mins ago

    Oyo counters state budget transparency survey report
    2 hours ago

    How troops killed 13 top ISWAP commanders, fighters in Damasak – Army
    Rasheed Isiaka,arrested for allegedly terrorising residents of Ikorodu. 2 hours ago

    Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos
    2 hours ago

    Tunisian Navy recovers 21 bodies of drowned sub-Saharan migrants
    Prof.-Ishaq-Oloyede-of-JAMB 5 hours ago

    JAMB Registrar bans parents from UTME venues
    Air Peace airline says its pilots, cabin crew and other customer-facing personnel have started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine 5 hours ago

    Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others receive COVID-19 vaccine
    8 hours ago

    Preparing for Rain