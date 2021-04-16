Woman killed stepson with sniper in Enugu

By Stanley Nwanosike

A housewife based in Enugu, Mrs Nnenna Egwuagu, 29, has explained why she administered sniper to her three-year-old stepson, one Wisdom Egwuagu.

The substance allegedly led to the death of the stepson.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Friday in Enugu that the incident happened on April 9 at about 10.00 p.m.

Ndukwe said that police operative attached to the 9th Mile Police Division made the arrest in the Umulumgbe community in Udi Local Government Area after the the suspect’s husband and father of the deceased child, one Justine Egwuagu, reported the incident to the Police.

The police spokesman said that the father of the deceased child also alleged that the unusual actions of the suspect toward the child caused his death.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the suspect confessed to having administered the substance, suspected to be sniper insecticide, to the child.

“She claimed that her action was due to her husband’s inability to take care of her and their daughter and that she wanted the child to become sick so that her husband could spend money to treat him.

“The child was confirmed dead in the hospital and his corpse deposited in the mortuary for autopsy,’’ he said.

Ndukwe further stated that the container of the substance and syringe she used in administering the substance to the child, had been recovered.

He said that further investigation into the case was ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department, in Enugu.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has described the act as callous and unfortunate.

“Aliyu advised couples to truly love each other, live peaceably, no matter the circumstance and use every legal and/or morally acceptable means, to resolve their differences,’’ the statement further