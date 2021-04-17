Bandits kill 9 persons, rustle 500 cows in Sokoto

Richard Elesho

The government and people of Sokoto State are in deep mourning over bandits attack that left at least nine persons dead and several others injured.

The attack happened on Thursday in Rarah, a village in Rabbah Local Government of the State. The assailants also rustled away about 500 cows. It has been wailing and gnashing of the teeth in the community since the attack.

The Sun reports that a statement from Abdulnasir Abubakar Sanyinna, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public affairs to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, also confirmed the attack.

It stated that the Governor alongside heads of security agencies in the state had condoled with people and relatives of the victims.

“Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal today condoled with the people of Rarah town of Rabah LGA over the recent killing of nine people by bandits, others were injured and over 500 cattles were rustled.

While assuring them of his administration commitment to the security of life and property, Governor Tambuwal urged them to cooperate with security operatives through provision of timely information for instant response.”

The Governor, according to the statement was in company of his Deputy, Commissioner of Security Matters, Secretary to the State Government and Heads of security agencies in the state.