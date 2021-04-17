Boko Haram members attack military base in Yobe, destroy war trucks

Saturday, April 17, 2021 9:03 pm


Military trucks destroyed at Kumuya Military Base by Boko Haram members

Members of ISWAP/Boko Haram have attacked a base of Nigerian Army in Kumuya, a community along Damaturu-Damboa-Biu road in Yobe State.

During the attack, the terrorists used heavy weapons in destroying military equipment and patrolled the community to prevent the reinforcement of soldiers.

According to PRNigeria, the terrorists attacked the facility when some special forces of the 27 Task Force Brigade, deployed at Buni Gari had gone out on clearing Patrol in the axis.

The terrorists aided by local informants and sympathisers stormed Kumuya community, attacked ‘harmless’ villagers, the military base and destroyed heavy military equipment

But the website reported that some of  the troops that were on ground engaged the insurgents and eventually overpowered them with the support of troops mobilized to reinforce those initially at the base.

Though it was learnt that a section of the military base at Kumuya was razed down during the attack, PRNigeria said it could not confirm the number of casualties recorded by troops, at press time.

