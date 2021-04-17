Governor Ishaku felicitates with Aku Uka at 84

Taraba State Governor, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku has felicitated with Aku Uka, Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi, the Paramount Ruler of Wukari and Chairman, Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, on his 84th birthday.

This is contained in a statement signed by Bala Dan Abu, Special Adviser to theGovernor(Media and Publicity).

Gov Ishaku described the Aku Uka as a stabilising factor in Taraba State and a symbol of peace and unity in the entire ancient Kwararafa Kingdom..

He said the Aku’s fatherly role and wise counsel had been very helping in dousing tension and crisis in Southern Taraba, describing the historical perspective he had always provided towards the resolution of crises in Southern Taraba and the entire Taraba State as unique and a most outstanding contribution to the quest for peace in the state.

Gov Ishaku wished the Aku Uka many more years of good health and fruitful service to the people of his domain, Taraba State and Nigeria in general.

