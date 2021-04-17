Gunmen attack Taraba council chairman, kill police orderly

Gunmen attack Taraba council chairman, kill police orderly

Saturday, April 17, 2021 10:31 pm


File: Hooded killers

By Martins Abochol

A police orderly attached to Mr Shoban Tikari, Chairman of Takum local government council of Taraba, was on Saturday killed by suspected bandits who opened fire on the chairman’s vehicle in Dogo-Gawa village in Takum LGA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased policeman was of the 67 Mobile Police Squadron, located in the area.

Tikari, who confirmed the attack, said the militia, in their numbers, launched an attack on his motorcade while on his way to Takum, claiming the life of the deceased in the process.

The chairman, who declined giving the name of the deceased, called on the Federal government to deploy more security personnel to the area.

Takum and Wukari councils, in southern Taraba have in recent times witnessed a surge of bandit attacks leading to death of civilians and security personnel. (NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Pantami: I have changed my stance on some issues 14 mins ago

    Alleged link with terrorism: I have changed my stance on some issues, says Pantami
    1 hour ago

    Excitement as NCAA approves Bayelsa Airport for flights
    Philip’s coffin draped with his personal standard and was driven in a green military Land Rover Defender. 1 hour ago

    Prince Philip interred in royal vault of St George’s Chapel
    Staff of Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC setting up for the conduct of the local government election in one of the polling units 2 hours ago

    Why we shunned Rivers LG Poll – Port Harcourt residents
    Reza Karimi: declared wanted over destruction of Natanz Nuclear Plant by Iran 2 hours ago

    Iran declares Reza Karimi wanted over blast at Natanz nuclear site
    2 hours ago

    Pastor Adeboye meets Fayemi in Ado-Ekiti
    Military trucks destroyed at Kumuya Military Base by Boko Haram members 2 hours ago

    Boko Haram members attack military base in Yobe, destroy war trucks
    Party Agents of other other than PDP protesting against alleged fake results sheets for 15 Units in Asari-Toru LGA 3 hours ago

    Violence, rigging allegations trail Rivers LG poll