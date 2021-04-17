Photos: Queen of England buries her husband, Prince Philip

Husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabet 11, Prince Philip, was today, Saturday, 17 April, 2021, laid to rest in the royal vault at St. George’s Chapel, London. The funeral, as reported by CNN, was attended by the Queen, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles.

CNN has some notable moments of the event below:

“Mourning alone: The Queen was seen sitting alone in St. George’s Chapel Saturday during the funeral due to current Covid-19 restrictions. All guests who were not members of the same household had to sit around 2 meters apart. The Queen and the late Prince Philip had been in a bubble with some members of their household for the last year and so she was not eligible to join a support bubble with other members of her family.

A royal affair: In the procession before the funeral service, Prince William and Harry were separated from walking together by their cousin Peter Phillips. The decision for some royals to walk behind the coffin will inevitably draw comparisons to Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 when Charles, William and Harry participated in a similar procession alongside Prince Philip and Diana’s brother Earl Spencer.

Together again: Following the Queen’s departure after the funeral, the royals walked on foot back towards Windsor Castle. Prince Harry and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, could be seen exchanging words with the Archbishop of Canterbury. They then walked over and joined Prince William to walk together as the rest of the family left St. George’s.

Not in attendance: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was unable to join the family engagement today as she is pregnant with her second child and was advised not to travel from California to the United Kingdom at this time.

Adapting to the pandemic: The number of mourners in attendance at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral was limited to 30 people, with Buckingham Palace stressing that the service was held in line with British government coronavirus restrictions.

Military touches: The coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh was carried from the state entrance of Windsor Castle to St. George’s Chapel in a modified Land Rover that he helped design. It was flanked by pallbearers highlighting his relationships with the Royal Marines, Regiments, Corps and Air Stations. Philip, a war hero decorated for his service in World War II, gave up a flourishing naval career to dedicate himself to his royal duties.

The public mourns: Members of the public were asked to stay away from funeral events because of the pandemic. Despite calls from both the family and local authorities, some mourners gathered outside the castle walls at Windsor.

Prime Minister pays his respect: A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed Saturday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson watched the funeral from his country residence of Chequers.”