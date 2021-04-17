Police rescue 3 kidnapped victims in Ibadan

Police rescue 3 kidnapped victims in Ibadan

Saturday, April 17, 2021 9:16 am


Nigerian Policemen

Nigerian Policemen:

The Police Command in Oyo State on Friday rescued three kidnapped victims who were abducted by gunmen at Onipe Village, along Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan road on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that three females were on Monday abducted at Onipe village, Oyo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the rescue of the abductees in a statement issued on Friday and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that the rescue was made possible as a result of pressure and intelligence from Police along with effective utilisation of local hunters and vigilantes under the supervision of the Police.

“They combed the suspected location in search of the abductees before recording the breakthrough.

“The Commissioner of Police is hereby using this medium to appeal to the good people of the state not to relent in sharing credible and timely information with the Police for effective discharge of its duties,” he said.

According to Osifeso, the state commissioner of policemen, Ngozi Onadeko, vowed to continue to uphold the mandate of protection of lives and properties.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Banner announcing strike by JUSUN members in Rivers 54 mins ago

    JUSUN strike: NBA hits Nigeria Governors’ Forum
    2 hours ago

    Zamfara Govt lied on linkage of medical doctor to bandits – NMA
    President Xi Jinping of China: Leaders of the United States and Japan have emphasised their commitment to countering challenges from China and ensuring a peaceful, free, and open Indo-Pacific region 2 hours ago

    U.S., Japan commit to taking on ‘challenges from China’ together
    University of Ibadan: extends registration deadline for 2020/2021 session 2 hours ago

    UI extends registration deadline for 2020/2021 session
    College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka: Kaduna: kidnappers threaten to kill abducted students 2 hours ago

    Kidnappers threaten to kill 29 Kaduna students
    Prince Philip: funeral to be held today, April 17, says Buckingham Palace 2 hours ago

    Prince Philip to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle
    Cement: price on the increase in the Southeast 4 hours ago

    Consumers groan as cement price soar in South East
    4 hours ago

    Bandits kill 9 persons, rustle 500 cows in Sokoto