Prince Philip to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle

Prince Philip, the duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is to be laid to rest at Windsor Palace on Saturday in what will be a small family affair due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.

The funeral is set to begin at 2.40 p.m. with the coffin leaving the castle, followed by a funeral march and a minute of silence nationwide, according to Buckingham Palace.

After a service at St. George’s Chapel, held by the Dean of Windsor, the Archbishop of Canterbury will give the blessing after the coffin has been lowered into the Royal Vault.

In line with health regulations currently in place in England, only 30 guests will attend the ceremony, most of them members of the Royal Family.

Queen Elizabeth II, the couple’s four children, eight grandchildren, the Queen’s niece and nephew and three of her cousins will all be attending the service on Saturday.

In addition, the prince’s German relatives Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden, Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg will be in attendance.

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma, a close friend of Prince Philip, will also be attending the service.

Some of the spouses of the queen’s children and grandchildren have been included on the guest list.

But Meghan, the duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s wife, is not going to the funeral due to her pregnancy.

The funeral will be broadcast live on television. (dpa/NAN)