Scarry! Teen Cultists from Ogun Nabbed by Police

Scarry! Teen Cultists from Ogun Nabbed by Police

Saturday, April 17, 2021 4:02 pm


 

The suspected teen cultists

*As They Also Burst Armed Robbers in Hotel*

The Police operatives attached to Alakuko Division of the Lagos State Police Command, on Friday, 16th April, 2021, at about arrested four (4) suspected cultists that came from Ogun State for reprisal attacks on other rival cult members at the Junior Secondary Schools, Akinyele, Alakuko, Lagos State.
This is contained in a press statement signed by CSP Okumuyiwa Adejobi, Police Public Relations Officer,
Lagos Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos.
The suspects are TOSIN BALOGUN, m, 18, SUNDAY DARE, m, 15, OLAYINKA JUBRIL, m,14 and SANI AYOMIDE BABATUNDE, m,15.
Tosin Balogun and Jubril Olayinka are students of Odewale Community High School Ijoko Ogun State, while Sanni Babatunde is a student of Tunik International School, Dalemo Alakuko and Dare Sunday is a tailoring apprentice at Dalemo Alakuko.

The Police operatives had got winds of the planned reprisal attacks on their rivals in the school and raced to the scene immediately the suspects arrived to cause pandemonium and attack their targets.
Items like cuttlasses, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms were recovered from them.
In another development, the operatives of D9 (Anti Robbery) Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba today, 17th April, 2021, acting upon information, arrested a gang of armed robbers/suspected cultists namely: Victor Alfred, m, Chubike Ikeh Donatus, m and Isiaka Olamide, m, all 19 years of age, at Marble Guest House, No 33 Ajibike Street, Ogudu Ojota, at about 3.25m.

One Beretta pistol, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms were recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspected cultists be moved to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible arrest of other members of their gang, while the suspected armed robbers be properly investigated and profiled by the Anti Robbery Section of the State CID.

The police boss reiterated his commitment to eradicating cult related crises and other forms of criminality in Lagos State; and making the state very hot for the survival and operations of any cult or armed robbery group in the state.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    42 mins ago

    Governor Ishaku felicitates with Aku Uka at 84
    4 hours ago

    Edo State University inducts first set of PG students
    President Muhammadu Buhari: Youth Party accuses his government of inflicting pain and hardship on the citizens by its mismanagement of Nigeria's economy. 4 hours ago

    Rising inflation: Buhari govt’s mismanagement inflicting pains on Nigerians – Youth Party
    Biden and Putin: At each other's throat 4 hours ago

    Why US and Russia are at each other’s throats
    5 hours ago

    Sporadic shootings as Rivers LG election takes off on shaky note
    5 hours ago

    Pantami is my friend, but he can’t be defended
    6 hours ago

    Why Northern Governors Made Jonathan Lose 2015 Election- Babangida Aliyu
    6 hours ago

    Amaechi is a Great Achiever – South-South Leaders