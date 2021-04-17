Scarry! Teen Cultists from Ogun Nabbed by Police

*As They Also Burst Armed Robbers in Hotel*

The Police operatives attached to Alakuko Division of the Lagos State Police Command, on Friday, 16th April, 2021, at about arrested four (4) suspected cultists that came from Ogun State for reprisal attacks on other rival cult members at the Junior Secondary Schools, Akinyele, Alakuko, Lagos State.

This is contained in a press statement signed by CSP Okumuyiwa Adejobi, Police Public Relations Officer,

Lagos Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos.

The suspects are TOSIN BALOGUN, m, 18, SUNDAY DARE, m, 15, OLAYINKA JUBRIL, m,14 and SANI AYOMIDE BABATUNDE, m,15.

Tosin Balogun and Jubril Olayinka are students of Odewale Community High School Ijoko Ogun State, while Sanni Babatunde is a student of Tunik International School, Dalemo Alakuko and Dare Sunday is a tailoring apprentice at Dalemo Alakuko.

The Police operatives had got winds of the planned reprisal attacks on their rivals in the school and raced to the scene immediately the suspects arrived to cause pandemonium and attack their targets.

Items like cuttlasses, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms were recovered from them.

In another development, the operatives of D9 (Anti Robbery) Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba today, 17th April, 2021, acting upon information, arrested a gang of armed robbers/suspected cultists namely: Victor Alfred, m, Chubike Ikeh Donatus, m and Isiaka Olamide, m, all 19 years of age, at Marble Guest House, No 33 Ajibike Street, Ogudu Ojota, at about 3.25m.

One Beretta pistol, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms were recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspected cultists be moved to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible arrest of other members of their gang, while the suspected armed robbers be properly investigated and profiled by the Anti Robbery Section of the State CID.

The police boss reiterated his commitment to eradicating cult related crises and other forms of criminality in Lagos State; and making the state very hot for the survival and operations of any cult or armed robbery group in the state.