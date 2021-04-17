U.S., Japan commit to taking on ‘challenges from China’ together

U.S., Japan commit to taking on ‘challenges from China’ together

Saturday, April 17, 2021 9:09 am


President Xi Jinping of China: Leaders of the United States and Japan have emphasised their commitment to countering challenges from China and ensuring a peaceful, free, and open Indo-Pacific region

President Xi Jinping of China: Leaders of the United States and Japan have emphasised their commitment to countering challenges from China and ensuring a peaceful, free, and open Indo-Pacific region

Leaders of the United States and Japan have emphasised their commitment to countering challenges from China and ensuring a peaceful, free, and open Indo-Pacific region after their first in-person meeting on Friday.

Concerns have been growing over China’s assertiveness in disputed waterways.

“We agreed to oppose any attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China Seas, and intimidation of others in the region,” Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, speaking through a translator.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, provoking friction with other nations in the region.

The sea is also claimed in part by Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, and Taiwan.

“We committed to working together to take on the challenges from China,” U.S. President Joe Biden said.

Biden also emphasised that the U.S. alliance with Japan and support for shared security is “ironclad.”

The U.S., a nuclear-armed nation, is a protective power for Japan.

Thousands of U.S. soldiers are also stationed in Japan.

Suga said the U.S. and Japan reaffirmed the significance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

China considers self-ruled Taiwan part of its territory.

The two leaders also said they intended to work with South Korea to counter the challenge posed by North Korea’s nuclear programme.

The Japanese premier’s trip to Washington marked the first visit of a foreign head of state or government to the White House since Biden came into office in January.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    University of Ibadan: extends registration deadline for 2020/2021 session 12 mins ago

    UI extends registration deadline for 2020/2021 session
    College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka: Kaduna: kidnappers threaten to kill abducted students 17 mins ago

    Kidnappers threaten to kill 29 Kaduna students
    Prince Philip: funeral to be held today, April 17, says Buckingham Palace 32 mins ago

    Prince Philip to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle
    Cement: price on the increase in the Southeast 2 hours ago

    Consumers groan as cement price soar in South East
    2 hours ago

    Bandits kill 9 persons, rustle 500 cows in Sokoto
    Sir Frank Ibezim 9 hours ago

    Imo North: Supreme Court declares Ibezim APC authentic candidate
    10 hours ago

    Video: Cops Like to Spare American Whites, Kill Blacks
    10 hours ago

    Reaching out to the poor is our mandate – BAT Foundation