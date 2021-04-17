UI extends registration deadline for 2020/2021 session

Saturday, April 17, 2021 9:02 am


By Ibukun Emiola

The management of the University of Ibadan on Friday announced the extension of the deadline set for the 2020/2021 session until April 30.

This is contained in a release signed by the Registrar of the institution, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Mr Tunji Oladejo, the Director of Public Communications.

“This is to inform all students who are yet to complete their registration of courses that the deadline earlier fixed for today, 16 April, 2021 has been extended to 30 April 2021 without penalty.

“This is due to technical hitches on the registration portal.

“Kindly note that there will be no further extension thereafter,” she said.

Faluyi said students are, therefore, enjoined to ensure that they complete their registration within this period.

