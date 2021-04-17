Zamfara Govt lied on linkage of medical doctor to bandits – NMA

Saturday, April 17, 2021 9:23 am


Prof Ujah, NMA President

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has denied media reports connecting medical doctors with banditry in Zamfara State.

This is contained in a statement signed in Gusau on Friday by the association’s state Chairman and Secretary, Dr Mannir Bature and Dr Remigius Nwachukwu.

“The attention of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Zamfara State Chapter, has been drawn to a publication from various media organisations with a caption, ‘Police in Zamfara arrest medical doctor, 7 others in connection with banditry.

“However, we will like to make it clear to the general public that the above caption, which emanated from a joint press statement between the state Ministries of Information and that of Security and Home Affairs is incorrect.

“Our investigation revealed that the said person is not a medical doctor, but a Medical Laboratory Technician, who is parading himself as a medical doctor to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

“The person is neither a resident nor does he work in Zamfara state.

“This clarification becomes necessary owing to the fact that only holder of MBBS, MBChB and BDS are entitled to be called medical doctor,” they said.

