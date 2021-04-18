How an accountant was shot dead in Lagos

By Nehru Odeh

A young accountant, Odiri Onosigho, was shot dead on Thursday, 15 April around First Gate in Festac Town, Lagos while on his way to work.

The intriguing thing about his death is that the gunmen shot him in his heart after he had given them his phone they requested for.

A lady who saw Onosigho’s body lying in a gutter, recovered it and rushed it to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Onosigho’s father, who couldn’t believe his son was dead, took him to Emel hospital in the same neighbourhood and was also confirmed dead.

His body has been deposited in the mortuary.

However, since the news of Onosigho’s death broke many have been reacting to it, expressing shock and disbelief at the death of a promising young man whose life was cut short by gunmen.

And it also brings to the fore the spate of mindless killings and rising crime wave in that area.

On 18 March, one Soji Abraham, a resident of 322 road was shot on the forehead and stabbed along Agboju road.

While another person, identified as Apoks, was shot in the chest at University Road, Akoka, Yaba. The victim was however rushed to a hospital, where the pellet was removed. He is currently responding to treatment.

“Festac residents have been sitting on gun powder for years waiting for the slightest form of flame or smoke to set our neighborhood ablaze. The issue of security threat along first gate, second gate Agboju entrance) and third gate (Alakija entrance) have been with us for long,” Leonard Palmer, a resident, said.

“No where is safe in Lagos. LASG has totally lost the grip of security issues recently unlike the way security issues were taken seriously during BRF. Miscreants everywhere, they confidently operate during the day too. May God give the family fortitude to bear the great loss,” said Alani Saheed Abimbola.

“I understand these shootings have become really rampant along Agboju/1st Gate. How can we help to save the lives of residents? Can we make some noise till it gets to the appropriate authorities? May the souls of the faithful departed rest in perfect peace. Amen,” Rosemary Opara opined.