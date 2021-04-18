Nigerian Medical Student Receives 11 Best Awards in University of Sierra Leone

By Abubakar Hashim, Freetown

A Nigerian Medical Student in Sierra Leone, Kehinde Monsurat Agboola, has proved her worth and that of Nigeria, with a groundbreaking record in this year’s Medical Student graduation ceremony at the University of Sierra Leone, Freetown. She had 11 best awards in a row, never achieved in the history of the West African country.

She clinched the best graduating student in the faculty of clinical sciences, physiology, micro biology, pathological sciences, surgery, internal medicine, over all award in surgery. Moreover, she got the Willoughby Award with the best candidacy prize , best in over all proficiency and recipient of Adonis About Trust Fund.

The 11 awards, no doubt. have promoted Nigeria’s image in a profession Nigeria initiated and promoted in the 89’s by starting a medical school with Thomas Adesanya Ige Grillo, the first professor of Anatomy in Nigeria, as the pioneer. In other words, he was, from 1988-1992, the principal College Medicine, University of Sierra Leone

Kehinde Monsurat Agboola is the daughter of Alhaji Ade Agboola, a successful Nigerian business entrepreneur in Sierra Leone.

Her background

Born a twin on 8 March 1996 in Ibadan, she attended Vinning day nursery and primary school Molete Ibadan between 1998 and 1999 for baby class

Her father , Adeshina Musibau Agboola, took her to Nigeria in 1997 when NPRC overthrew Government in Sierra Leone.

NPRC is National Provisional Ruling Council under the Military Government when President Maada Bio was number two.

She traveled to Sierra Leone in 2013 after her SSCE exams and graduation. She successfully secured nine distinctions in her WASCE in 2013. She attended George and Duke international college, Felele Ibadan between 2007 to 2013 where she bagged many academic awards for the school.

Her father, Agboola, told TheNEWS in Freetown:

“I convinced her to change her mind, I being a successful businessman but she said being a doctor is just a passion for her, not the making of the money as a businesswoman. She just wanted to be a Doctor. She successfully secured zoology at Unilag but she turned down the course because she wanted to do medicine and nothing more.

She bagged many award from primary to secondary schools. A fervent Moslem, she hardly asked me for money to buy clothes or other social needs only for books.”

He added:

“I took her from Nigeria to Sierra Leone in 2013 and I later secured UK Visa for her and her twin sister and myself to continue her study in UK for her favourite course of medicine and surgery. Fortunately we found a favourable school at King’s college London but tuition only was 25000 pounds sterling and I had to secure school for her twin sister also, going to around 45000 to 50000 pounds sterling- just a year tuition fees . I could not afford it. So we had to return to Sierra Leone and apply for University of Sierra Leone (college of medicine and surgery). She and kehinde were graciously admitted into pre medicine.”

Agboola, her father, is into imports, exports and international transportation. He is also into General Merchandise, cosmetics, stationary supplies and he is a distributor for Swiss air freshener in Sierrra Leone. What is more, he is a distributor for leather sunshine shoe dye in Sierra Leone.

-Abubakar Hashim is TheNEWS West African Bureau Chief, based in Sierra Leone.

