No way! Why I Won’t Take Covid-19 Vaccine -Oyedepo

David Oyedepo, the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church ( Winners’ Chapel) has, like Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ’s Embassy, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Femi Fani-Kayode, one time Aviation Minister, caused a stir. Oyedepo said on Saturday during the church’s Covenant Hour of Prayer programme that he would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine injection. With emphatic knocks on the lectern, he declared that he “is not a guinea pig.” He added that it is immoral to force people to receive vaccination.

As he argued: “I have never seen a generation where you force people to take vaccines. It is inhuman; it is immoral sir. I’m not a lawyer but I don’t think it is legal. You can’t come to my house and want to give me injection.

“On what? Did I invite you? They are confused. But the church has the answer. Did you see any outbreak of virus here? How will it enter the gate? Will it come through the air? How? One woman just got down after that injection in Kaduna. What kind of life? Are human beings now turned to guinea pigs?

“The world is confused but the church is lighted. So the triumph of the church will humble the pride of the world. They don’t know what to do sir. In the last days, the church will be reigning in power and glory. That is God’s agenda.

“No apologies. There is a big, big bird in our land, saying ‘don’t take it, they are deceivers’. Let me see someone who will come and inject me. By who? Are you going to tie my hands? How? Did I invite you? I know you are quiet, you will hear more of it. My job is to expose the devil and tell his agents, ‘get off, we are not guinea pigs.”

However, Bello who railed against AstraZeneca vaccine later allowed it to be brought into Kogi State. Fani-Kayode who deployed all adjectives in his possession to condemn it later received the jab.

If it remains one of the pre-requisites of boarding planes for foreign travels, will Oyedepo, though he has his own aircraft, take it later if it remains a requirement of entering foreign lands?