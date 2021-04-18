Verbatim: I made those incendiary religious comments when I was young- Pantami

Sunday, April 18, 2021 2:00 pm


Pantami: I have changed my stance on some issues

“Some of the comments I made some years ago that are generating controversies now were based on my understanding of religious issues at the time, and I have changed several positions taken in the past based on new evidence and maturity.

“I was young when I made some of the comments; I was in university, some of the comments were made when I was a teenager. I started preaching when I was 13, many scholars and individuals did not understand some of international events and therefore took some positions based on their understanding, some have come to change their positions later.”

-Ali Pantami on his extremists views

