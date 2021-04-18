Where lies the conscience of Yoruba monarchs?

Sunday, April 18, 2021 9:00 am


 

Silhouette of gunmen, kidnappers and bandits. Photo credit: Daily Nigerian

By Kesta Olaifa

Just about six months ago, a first class Yoruba monarch, the Olufon of Ifon Kingdom in Ondo State was abducted along Akure/Owo road and slaughtered like a fowl by alleged Fulani gunmen.

No arrests were made let alone, prosecution carried out till date.

Just last week, an Ekiti Oba was reported to have been kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen, and violently assaulted to the point of death.

The Oba so attacked is said to be still under intensive care in a private hospital somewhere in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital city.

And only yesterday, another Ekiti oba in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti state was reportedly kidnapped by terrorists suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

These ugly incidents are tragic and agonizing enough to prick the conscience of any sincere political leader who swore to an oath to protect the lives and property of the citizens under his watch.

If we place little or no premium on the ability and commitment of the political establishment to provide adequate security for the masses, shouldn’t it worry us, all the same that Yoruba monarchs as a body had not thought it fit to raise serious concern about the unfortunate plight of their fellow royal brothers in recent times?

Their stoic silence on the three ugly incidents amounts to a criminal silence. It, indeed, leaves a sour taste in the mouth. And it leaves much to be desired of the royal fathers.

Their inaction is appalling, disappointing and reprehensible to say the least.

