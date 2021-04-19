Breaking: Arsonists attack Zone 13 Police Command

By Richard Elesho

Arsonists setting police formations in the Southeast ablaze are still on the prowl. Their latest victim is the Zone 13 Police Command.

Located in Ukpor, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, the command was early this Monday morning, April 19, 2021, attacked by unknown gunmen.

News Express reports that although no life has been reported lost, many cars were burnt during the invasion

The circumstances surrounding the attack are not yet clear, but a video made by a police officer on duty at the zonal headquarters showed the administrative building of the headquarters going up in flames as a result of the attack.

Efforts to reach the Zonal PRO, Nkeiruka Nwode, for reaction failed as her number was not reachable.

It would be recalled that gunmen have lunched sporadic and random attacks against police stations, check points and correctional homes in the zone in recent time. Investigations into the attacks are still ongoing.