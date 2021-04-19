Breaking: Arsonists attack Zone 13 Police Command

Breaking: Arsonists attack Zone 13 Police Command

Monday, April 19, 2021 1:17 pm


Some of the burnt vehicles at zone 13 Police Command

By Richard Elesho

Arsonists setting police formations in the Southeast ablaze are still on the prowl. Their latest victim is the Zone 13 Police Command.

Located in Ukpor, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, the command was early this Monday morning, April 19, 2021, attacked by unknown gunmen.

News Express reports that although no life has been reported lost, many cars were burnt during the invasion

The circumstances surrounding the attack are not yet clear, but a video made by a police officer on duty at the zonal headquarters showed the administrative building of the headquarters going up in flames as a result of the attack.

Efforts to reach the Zonal PRO, Nkeiruka Nwode, for reaction failed as her number was not reachable.

It would be recalled that gunmen have lunched sporadic and random attacks against police stations, check points and correctional homes in the zone in recent time. Investigations into the attacks are still ongoing.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Tinubu: Shaka Momodu’s Jaundiced Viewpoint
    4 hours ago

    How an Igbo can be President in 2023 – Ezeife
    5 hours ago

    Reckless! If Boko Haram bullets must kill you, there is no escape – Defence minster tells soldiers
    pOLICE 6 hours ago

    Six dead, 10 arrested in Ekiti rival cult clash – Police
    COVID-19: Nigeria records lowest number of cases 6 hours ago

    Ebonyi leads as Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 infections in one year
    Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq 6 hours ago

    Gov. AbdulRazaq not touching LG funds, says Kwara NULGE
    6 hours ago

    UEFA warns clubs over participation in breakaway Super League
    Photo taken on April 18, 2021 shows the scene of a train derailment in the Delta city of Toukh, Egypt. At least 97 people were wounded in a train derailment on Sunday in the Delta city of Toukh, north of the Egyptian capital Cairo, the Egyptian Health Ministry said. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa). 6 hours ago

    11 passengers killed in Egypt’s train derailment – Ministry