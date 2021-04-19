Ecobank Announces First 50 Beneficiaries Of Super Reward Scheme

Ecobank Announces First 50 Beneficiaries Of Super Reward Scheme

Monday, April 19, 2021 8:47 pm


 

Ecobank and its MD, Akinwuntan

Ecobank Announces, Super Reward Schem

 

 The first set of beneficiaries of Ecobank Nigeria Super Reward scheme has emerged. 50  customers will receive N25, 000 each. The four-month Super Rewards scheme which will run till July this year was launched in March this year.

50 customers are expected to be rewarded with cash prizes worth N25,000 weekly, so a total of 200  customers have an opportunity to earn  cash gifts monthly. In addition, four customers will be paid One Million Naira each, at the end of the campaign.

A breakdown of the list shows that the beneficiaries cut across various segments of the Bank’s customer base.

Announcing the winners in Lagos, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, said the Super Reward scheme is part of the Bank’s reward strategy for its customers, urging customers to increase their banking activity to get rewarded. She observed that the spread of the  beneficiaries  across customer segment and geographical locations is an indication that the Bank is accepted all over the country. She reiterated that participation is open to both new and existing individual customers of the Bank, stressing that this is the perfect time to open an Ecobank account or reactivate and fund a dormant account to qualify for the reward and enjoy a first-rate banking experience.

It would be recalled that Ecobank announced the Super Reward scheme last month. New customers are expected to open an account with a minimum of N5,000 and maintain the deposit for a 30-day period; the same condition applies to existing customers, who only need to fund their active account with a minimum of N5,000 or reactivate their dormant account with a minimum of N5,000 and maintain the deposit for a 30-day period. Customers can withdraw funds from their account during the campaign period but will only qualify for the reward if they maintain at least a minimum balance of N5,000 in their accounts. Other conditions  are as listed on Ecobank’s website.

Beneficiaries of the reward  will be announced every week on different platforms, including the Bank’s social media handles like Facebook – @EcobankNGR, Twitter and Instagram – @ecobank Nigeria and also via direct communication to customers. The bank will also send congratulatory SMS/emails to the winners. A customer can be rewarded more than once. However, they will be required to make additional deposits and fulfill the other conditions for eligibility. Further information can be found in the Bank’s social media platforms and website.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Osinbajo to US: Support Just Transition to Net Zero Emissions, Access to Coronavirus Vaccines
    Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (right), addressing members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), who were on solidarity protest to the Government House, Port Harcourt in support the industrial action embarked upon by members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) for financial autonomy for the judiciary. 3 hours ago

    Protest, strike over judiciary autonomy in Rivers useless ventures – Wike hits JUSUN, NBA
    3 hours ago

    As Ogun deepens embrace of digital technology
    4 hours ago

    Nigeria needs Tinubu – Obasa, Lagos lawmakers eulogise ex-governor
    Some of the repentant Niger Delta militants kidnappers and armed robbers 4 hours ago

    Eight repentant militants, kidnappers become pastors in Rivers
    President Muhammadu Buhari during press briefing with the newly inaugurated President of Republic of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, who was in Nigeria on his first international visit: 5 hours ago

    Buhari: Why Nigeria cannot neglect Niger
    Police: 6 hours ago

    15 persons in trouble over alleged attack on cows in Kaduna
    Al-shabab militias: one of the senior officials killed by Somali Army 6 hours ago

    Somali army kills senior Shabab leader