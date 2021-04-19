Ecobank Announces First 50 Beneficiaries Of Super Reward Scheme

Ecobank Announces, Super Reward Schem

The first set of beneficiaries of Ecobank Nigeria Super Reward scheme has emerged. 50 customers will receive N25, 000 each. The four-month Super Rewards scheme which will run till July this year was launched in March this year.

50 customers are expected to be rewarded with cash prizes worth N25,000 weekly, so a total of 200 customers have an opportunity to earn cash gifts monthly. In addition, four customers will be paid One Million Naira each, at the end of the campaign.

A breakdown of the list shows that the beneficiaries cut across various segments of the Bank’s customer base.

Announcing the winners in Lagos, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, said the Super Reward scheme is part of the Bank’s reward strategy for its customers, urging customers to increase their banking activity to get rewarded. She observed that the spread of the beneficiaries across customer segment and geographical locations is an indication that the Bank is accepted all over the country. She reiterated that participation is open to both new and existing individual customers of the Bank, stressing that this is the perfect time to open an Ecobank account or reactivate and fund a dormant account to qualify for the reward and enjoy a first-rate banking experience.

It would be recalled that Ecobank announced the Super Reward scheme last month. New customers are expected to open an account with a minimum of N5,000 and maintain the deposit for a 30-day period; the same condition applies to existing customers, who only need to fund their active account with a minimum of N5,000 or reactivate their dormant account with a minimum of N5,000 and maintain the deposit for a 30-day period. Customers can withdraw funds from their account during the campaign period but will only qualify for the reward if they maintain at least a minimum balance of N5,000 in their accounts. Other conditions are as listed on Ecobank’s website.

Beneficiaries of the reward will be announced every week on different platforms, including the Bank’s social media handles like Facebook – @EcobankNGR, Twitter and Instagram – @ecobank Nigeria and also via direct communication to customers. The bank will also send congratulatory SMS/emails to the winners. A customer can be rewarded more than once. However, they will be required to make additional deposits and fulfill the other conditions for eligibility. Further information can be found in the Bank’s social media platforms and website.