Gov. AbdulRazaq not touching LG funds, says Kwara NULGE

Monday, April 19, 2021 7:18 am


Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

By Olayinka Owolewa

The Kwara chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) says Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq does not interfere in the management of allocations to the local government councils in the state.

The clarification was contained in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin by the union’s Secretary, Mr Hotonou Rafiu.

The statement explained that it was not true that the state government was pilfering local government funds.

“The Union wishes to inform the general public that monthly allocation to all the sixteen (16) local government councils in Kwara State is being administered by local government representatives.

“All the union leaders at local government level are also observers at the monthly allocation meeting,” Rafiu said.

“NULGE Kwara State chapter wishes to inform the general public and most especially Kwarans that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is not stealing local government fund as captured in a report credited to our national President, Alhaji Ambali Olatunji Akeem.”

Rafiu said the misleading report has also been refuted by the NULGE President.

“We assert that neither the Governor nor the state government is interfering in the management of local government funds,” the NULGE scribe emphasised.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the union has joined the national secretariat of the NULGE to reject a bill to delist local government from the Nigerian constitution, describing the proposal as “outrageous”.

