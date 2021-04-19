Kogi: Court nullifies councilor’s election

Monday, April 19, 2021 6:47 am


One of the results of the December 12, 2020 Local Government election in Kogi has been overturned State High Court sitting in Kabba.

On Saturday, the court sacked the councilor representing Asuta Ward in Kabba-Bunu local government area of the State, Ayo Kajotoni.

The court, presided over by Justice Obayomi ordered Kajotoni (aka Bush Doctor) to stop parading himself as a councilor.

The judge also ordered Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) to issue a certificate of return to the claimant, Barr. Segun Dare.

Barr. Segun Dare had emerged the consensus councilorship candidate of the APC in Asuta Ward in the 2020 primary election, but was denied the party ticket by powerful leaders within the party

