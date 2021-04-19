Six dead, 10 arrested in Ekiti rival cult clash – Police

Monday, April 19, 2021


Nigerian Policemen

Nigerian Policemen:

By Ariwodola Idowu

The Police have confirmed that six persons lost their lives in a rival cult clash in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti on Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.

ASP Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, said the clash occurred on Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.

‘I can confirm to you that 10 suspects have been arrested in connection with the bloody cult clash. The clash was caused by rivalry and show of strength,” he said.

The police spokesperson also confirmed that the corpses of those who lost their lives during the clashes have been deposited in the morgue.

“We have begun serious operations there by combined forces of the men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Amotekun Corps and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Those arrested are in our custody and by the time we conclude our investigations, they will be charged to court accordingly.”

NAN reports that the police have deployed more officers and had also increased surveillance on the town by conducting stop and search on vehicles and individuals coming in and out of the tow

