Cult clash: Two hacked to death in Benin

Cult clash: Two hacked to death in Benin

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 7:42 pm


Local guns

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
A renewed clash between members of Black Axe and Eiye cult gangs, has reportedly resulted in the death of two persons in Benin City, Edo State capital.
The recent clash was said to have began on Saturday following the beheading of one of the victim who was identified simply as Ogbomo, allegedly by a rival group.
He was reportedly hacked to death at about 4pm, along Esigie Street, by four assailants.
Obviously angered by Ogbomo’s death, the other group was said to have retaliated his killing on Monday afternoon, when they way laid and shot dead a commercial bus driver, along 3rd Circular Road, by Esigie Junction.
An eyewitness who simply identified himself as Okharedia, said: “I and other passengers boarded a commercial bus from Ekiosa market to New Benin.
“Half way into the journey, an Audi saloon car drove dangerously from behind-obstructing our bus and forced the driver to stop.
“The next thing was the ragtag gunmen came out of the Audi car, dragged the bus driver out of the steering and fired him at closed range.
“There was confusion as they [the hoodlums] fired sporadically and also dispossessed all the passengers of their belongings.
“I strongly suspect it is cult-killing, because I heard one of them was shot dead on Saturday. I think the government and security agencies should act fast,” he stated.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Gunmen abduct seven passengers in Rivers
    2 hours ago

    Political Succession and Nation Building in Nigeria:Problems and Challenges
    KLM Plane: Dead body found inside KLM flight from Lagos to Amsterdam 4 hours ago

    Dead body found in landing gear of flight from Lagos
    Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State: wins at the tribunal 5 hours ago

    Ondo governorship poll: Akeredolu floors Jegede at tribunal
    Lai Mohammed: condemns bid by the UK to grant asylum to IPOB members 6 hours ago

    Nigerian Govt reacts to UK’s decision to grant asylum to IPOB, MASSOB members
    6 hours ago

    INEC to resume voter registration June 28
    Federal-University-Oye-Ekiti: Registrar suspended 6 hours ago

    FUOYE suspends Registrar
    6 hours ago

    Video/Combat! How Idris Deby Helped Nigeria to Fight, Recapture a Territory from Boko Haram