Oba Obadu of Ilemeso, Ekiti in Oye Local Government area of Ekiti state, Oba David Oyewumi who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen from his palace on Thursday April 15,2021 has been released by his captors .

The Traditional Ruler was released on Tuesday April 20,2021 after 5 days in Captivity.

Credit: Adegbenro Adena