FUOYE suspends Registrar

The Governing Council of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti has suspended the Registrar, Mr Olatunbosun Odusanya, for alleged misconduct.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti by the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Mr Wole Balogun.

Balogun said Odusanya was suspended by the University Governing Council, chaired by Dr Mohammed Yahuza, to allow for proper investigation into allegations of misconduct leveled against him over irregularities in recent appointments.

The council said that Odusanya’s suspension was conveyed to him in a letter dated April, 20, 2021 and signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina.

The letter, the council said, was also copied all appropriate quarters of the University community.

The letter of suspension, which was entitled “Suspension From the University” , reads in part: “you would please note that consequent upon the consideration of the report of the Committee on the review of appointments made in the University from Aug. 1, 2020 to February, 2021 by council.

“You were recently queried via our memo Ref. No: FUOYE/VC/CD/007 dated 6th April, 2021, for act of misconduct in the appointments.

“The Staff Disciplinary Committee which was constituted by the governing council has considered your written representation and found it unacceptable to exculpate you from the act of misconduct.

” In line with the Regulations Governing the Conditions of Service of Senior Staff on CONTIS 06 and the above in the University , the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, on behalf of Council, has directed that your appointment be suspended from the University with half salary, with immediate effect, pending the determination of the case against you.

” Accordingly, you are hereby suspended from the University with half pay with immediate effect.

” Consequently, you are directed to handover all the University property in your possession to the Officer next in rank to you immediately”.

The council directed the suspended registrar to submit his Identity Card to the Personnel Affairs Officer.

He was also advised to stay away from the premises of the University, except otherwise expressed in writing.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Registrar in the vice chancellor’s office, Mr Mufutau Ibrahim, has been appointed by the University Council as Acting Registrar of the university with immediate effect.(NAN)