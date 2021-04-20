Imo jailbreak: Police nab nine escapees in Ghana

By Richard Elesho

After successfully arriving Ghana on a boat through the dangerous waters of the River Volta in Ada, not less than nine suspected Nigerian jail breakers met their waterloo in a Ghanaian motor park on Sunday.

It would be recalled that about 1,884 inmates escaped in a jailbreak in Owerri, the Imo State capital on April Monday 5th April.

That day unidentified gunmen in large number stormed the Owerri Correctional Home with grenades, machine guns and other sophisticated weapons and set the inmates free.

The assailants also wrecked havoc in police formations in the area.

About three dozens of the inmates either refused to escape or later returned to the home.

The Prison authorities said on Monday that over a hundred on the inmates have returned to the facility.

However, on Monday, the police in the Greater Accra Region said they have arrested nine people suspected to be the inmates, including a female who attempted to enter Ghana through the River Volta in Ada.

The Tribune reports that the police in Ghana described them as those believed to have broken jail in Nigeria and trying to escape to Ghana.

Their names were given as Emmanuel Obinnah Chiedozie, aged 27; Kelli Ekureni, aged 33; Steve Eyenuku, aged 33; Freedom Yusuf, aged 25; Enebeli Lucky, aged 29 years; Yummi Usmah, aged 29; Patrick Chanar, aged 47; Bless Eyenuku, aged 25 years and Obi Onuora, aged 38 years.

Items found on them at the point of arrest were personal effects, passports, ID cards and both Nigeria and Ghana currencies, among others.

Confirming the arrest to Ghanaweb, an online news outfit in Ghana, Chief Superintendent Francis Somian, Ada Divisional Police Commander, said the suspects were arrested through intelligence.

According to the police chief, at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, police had information that some foreigners were ferried across the River Volta into Ada Foah and were preparing to travel through public transport to Accra when they were arrested.

He explained that the police, armed with such information, quickly moved to the area, Clinic Junction Lorry Station and accosted the suspects onboard a Sprinter commercial bus with registration number ER 1657-14.

He stated that suspects had been handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service office in Tema for further action.

However, Mercy Budu, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Immigration Service told Ghanaweb that the suspects had been transferred from Tema to the Headquarters in Accra.