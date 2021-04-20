Nigerian Govt reacts to UK’s decision to grant asylum to IPOB, MASSOB members

Nigerian Govt reacts to UK’s decision to grant asylum to IPOB, MASSOB members

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 2:56 pm


Lai Mohammed: condemns bid by the UK to grant asylum to IPOB members

Lai Mohammed: condemns bid by the UK to grant asylum to IPOB members

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

Nigerian Government says the reported decision of the United Kingdom to grant asylum to “persecuted” members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is disrespectful of Nigeria as a nation.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also said that the decision amounted to sabotaging the fight against terrorism and generally undermining Nigeria’s security.

The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) had released new guidelines to its decision makers on how to consider and grant asylum applications by members of Biafran secessionist groups.

In the guidelines, asylum is to be granted to “persecuted” members IPOB, a group that Nigeria had designated as a terrorist organisation.

Also in the guidelines, asylum is to be granted to the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra

fBut fielding questions at a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) flagship interview programe, NANForum, on Tuesday in Abuja, Mohammed said the decision is unacceptable to Nigeria.

“Let me say straightaway that this issue is within the purview of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs and I am sure he will handle it appropriately.

“But as the spokesman for the Federal Government of Nigeria, I will say that if indeed the report that the UK will grant asylum to supposedly persecuted IPOB and MASSOB members is true, then something is wrong somewhere.

“Against the background of the fact that IPOB is not only proscribed but also designated as a terrorist organisation here in Nigeria, the UK’s decision is disrespectful of Nigeria as a nation.

“The decision amounts to sabotaging the fight against terrorism and generally undermining Nigeria’s security.

“It is not only unconscionable, it is inexplicable,’’ he said.

The minister said that there had recently been heightened attacks against security agencies in the South East Zone.

He said IPOB had been fingered as being behind the attacks inspite of its denials.

“For the UK to choose this time to give succour to IPOB beggars belief and calls to question the UK’s real intention.

“If we could go down the memory lane, what the UK has done is like Nigeria offering asylum to members of the IRA before the 1998 Good Friday Peace Agreement,’’ he said.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State: wins at the tribunal 14 mins ago

    Ondo governorship poll: Akeredolu floors Jegede at tribunal
    43 mins ago

    INEC to resume voter registration June 28
    Federal-University-Oye-Ekiti: Registrar suspended 53 mins ago

    FUOYE suspends Registrar
    1 hour ago

    Video/Combat! How Idris Deby Helped Nigeria to Fight, Recapture a Territory from Boko Haram
    1 hour ago

    The South West presidential hopefuls
    Lt.-Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby (middle), heads the transitional council in Chad following the death of his father, immediate past President Idriss Deby in the aftermath of an exchange with rebels.  2 hours ago

    Chad: Deby’s son, Mahamat, takes over as 18 months transitional period begins
    3 hours ago

    Idris Deby, newly elected Chadian President, dies after battle with rebels
    Matawalle: APC chieftain says he will be welcomed in the party 5 hours ago

    Gov. Matawalle is welcome to join APC – Fmr. Reps member