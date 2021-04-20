Ondo governorship poll: Akeredolu floors Jegede at tribunal

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Ondo State Election petitions tribunal on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by the PDP against the re-election of Gov. Akeredolu for a second term in office.

The petition was filed by Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP against Gov. Akeredolu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Jegede challenged the victory of the ruling APC and its candidate in the Oct 10, 2020 governorship election which saw the return of Akeredolu for second term in office.

The Justice Umar Abubakar-led three-member panel struck out the petition for lacking jurisdiction in the matter.

“Issues raised therein in this petition are settled issue of internal affairs and management of a political party on which this tribunal has no jurisdiction,” Abubakar held.

Abubakar, who delivered the judgment via zoom, therefore upheld the reelection of Akeredolu as governor of Ondo State in Oct. 10, 2020 governorship election