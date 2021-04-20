Police rescue 26 trafficked persons in Edo

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 9:25 pm


By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
A group of women and children believed to have been trafficked from Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Anambra and Akwa Ibom States respectively, have been rescued by operatives of Edo state police command, in collaboration with vigilante operatives in the state.
A statement by the command’s PRO, Kontongs Bello, disclosed that the victims were rescued at the Evbuotubu, in Ekenwan Road axis of Benin City.
The women allegedly said that they were lured from their various home states by a woman named Jennifer, also called Ezine, with surname yet unknown, (now on the run.)
The statement reads in part: “They were lured in a guise that Edo state government is giving financial support to single mothers with new born babies, especially twins.
“But on arrival in Benin City, they discovered different thing entirely and met no support, but were rather engage in illicit business.
“The women said they were forced to go for street begging for their mistress Jennifer. They further stated that only pea-nut is given to them to take care of their children and feeding from proceed of the begging.”
The State Commissioner of Police, Phillip Aliyu Ogbadu, advised parents to be wary of unknown persons who come promising heaven on earth to their children as the result is always catastrophic.
