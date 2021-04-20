Verbatim: Don’t panic, no fuel price hike in May- NNPC boss tells Nigerians

When Malam Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) held a closed door meeting with Petroleum Transport Drivers (PTD), National Association of Road Transporters Owners (NARTO) and oil marketers in Abuja on yesterday, 19 April, he made a statement that put them at ease. They heaved a sigh of relief like a train that has just arrived at its final platform after a long trip. This is because, serpentine fuel queues had started forming at major petrol retail outlets in Abuja because of a rumoured price increase.

However, Kyari told journalists after the meeting: “We want to inform oil marketing companies that NNPC will not increase the pump price of PMS in May.

“I am giving the assurance and I ask Nigerians to go about their normal businesses; we have over 20 billion litres of petrol in our custody.

“Many of you are aware of this and with the assurance with tanker drivers and NUPENG, there is no need for panic buying of the product.

“Petrol will be available in all the depots in the country including NNPC dispatched depot across the country, so nobody should panic in buying the product.”