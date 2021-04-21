Civil rights probe into Floyd’s death ‘ongoing’ despite verdict – U.S. attorney general
Wednesday, April 21, 2021 7:32 am
(L-R) Former Minneapolis police officers, Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng. Photo: Insider.com
The federal civil rights investigation into the death of George Floyd while in police custody is ongoing despite the guilty verdict, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, a U.S. jury in the state of Minnesota found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in connection to Floyd’s death last May.“The Justice Department has previously announced a federal civil rights investigation into the death of George Floyd,” Garland said on Tuesday.
“This investigation is ongoing,” he added. (Xinhua/NAN)
