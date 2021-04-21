Gunmen attack Kaduna’s first private university, kidnap students

A yet to be disclosed number of students have been abducted at Green Field University located along the Kaduna–Abuja Highway in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Channels Television reports that the students were abducted from the private university, the first of such institution to be established in the state on Tuesday evening.

According to television station, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the television station reported that the gunmen stormed the university on Tuesday and took the students away after rounds of sporadic shootings.

Members of the community blamed the University for not putting enough security in place despite its location of the dangerous Kaduna-Abuja highway.

This, they said made it easy for the gunmen to gain easy access into the institution.

Greenfield University was issued license to operate by the Federal Government on the 5th of February, 2019.

Academic activities in the university commenced in June 2019 with its first academic session for the 2018/2019 academic year.

The university has begun admitting its third set of students for the 2020/2021 academic session before the news of this attack