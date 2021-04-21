Priest cautions Presidential Spokeperson on inflammatory remarks

Priest cautions Presidential Spokeperson on inflammatory remarks

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 12:33 pm


Ehusani

Richard Elesho

A priest and Executive Director Lux Terra Leadership Foundation, Rev. Fr. George Ehisani has cautioned spokespersons of the President and other public servants to watch their utterances in order not to aggravate the divisive lines in the country. He gave the warning today, Wednesday during an interview monitored on Africa Independent Television AIT Focus Nigeria.

He said the economy and security of the country were down and the least the people could do was to cry loud so that they can be heard. He added that the leadership have either been deaf or ignoring the cries.

He was reacting to a statement from the presidency describing those calling for restructuring, self determination and reforms as enemies of Nigeria and that the President cannot be intimidated.

“Those calling for recession are calling for attention and doing it out of love. They need to be heard. Those calling for a new constitution are doing that because the ground norm is faulty and they want better ways of managing the country. I support that.

He decried a situation where governors appoint Local Government Chairmen and lawmakers, single handed, at the State and federal levels. He therefore called for urgent change.

“Nigerians have the right to demand change. Sovereignty belongs to the people. It does not belong to the President or the Governor. The President is a servant of the people and he is expected to listen to them.

He said the State is failing and that all hands must be on deck to save it from extinction. He noted that “you cannot beat a child and prevent him from crying” insisting that it is the right of the people to complain when they feel aggrieved.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 hours ago

    Lai Mohammed to present request for state police to NEC on Thursday
    Greenfield University: Gunmen abduct students 4 hours ago

    Gunmen attack Kaduna’s first private university, kidnap students
    Wike:Wike: hits Secondus led PDP NWC for not taking action against Babangida Aliyu 4 hours ago

    Babangida Aliyu: Wike hits Uche Secondus’ PDP NWC
    Vaccine: Police officer rushed to hospital after taking COVID-19 vaccine in Austria 5 hours ago

    Policeman hospitalised with blood clots after Pfizer jab
    5 hours ago

    Laptop Presidency Powers Twitter Democracy
    Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State 5 hours ago

    Soldiers’ massacre: Police arrest LG Vice Chair, others in Benue
    5 hours ago

    All 6 English clubs pull out of Super League amid outrage
    5 hours ago

    We’ll ensure there is no increase in petrol price – APC assures