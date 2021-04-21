Soldiers’ massacre: Police arrest LG Vice Chair, others in Benue

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Benue State Government has confirmed the arrest of four suspects, including Vice Chairman of a Local Government Area, a District Head and a Councillor in connection with the recent murder of eleven persons including eight soldiers in Konshisha LGA of the State.

In addition, eight AK47 rifles and one machine gun have been recovered and handed over to the police on the matter.

The State Governor, Samuel Ortom made this known on Tuesday while briefing the media after an expanded Security Council meeting with stakeholders from the council area in Makurdi, the State capital.

He said that efforts of the Security Council, traditional rulers led by Tor Jechira, Chief Clement Uganden and Ter Ikyor, Chief Jam Gbinde as well as political leaders also led to the recovery of eight AK47 rifles and one machine gun.

Deputy chair of Konshisha council area Sam Kave, District Head of Iwarnyam, Chief Unaha Koko, Kindred Head of Mbator, Chief Emmanuel Achirgbenda and the Councilor representing Mbagusa-Mbatser Ward, Tersugh Mela are being quizzed by police in connection to the attack.

The Nation reports that the State Security Council also resolved that Governor Samuel Ortom lead a delegation to condole with President Muhammadu Buhari over the killing of the soldiers.

Governor Ortom said the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had visited Konshisha and assessed the situation with a view to providing relief for the victims.