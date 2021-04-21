This is Yinka Odumakin’s Authentic Funeral Program- Family

In the wake of sundry programs being published by many people, the family members of the late Yinka Odumakin, today, 21 April, 2021, came out with what they called “the authentic one for the funeral of our beloved husband, father, son, and brother.”

This, according to a press statement signed by Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin, for and on behalf of the Yinka Odumakin Family, “is to guide sympathizers and guests…”

Below is the remaining part of the statement:

“* THURSDAY, APRIL 22, 2021: Funeral rites kick off at the Police College, Ikeja at 11 am.There will be lying-in-state, tributes and service of songs at this venue. All events end at 4pm. There will be no further events at this venue after 4pm so as to allow preparations for the following day’s events.

* FRIDAY, APRIL 23, 2021: Body departs Lagos for his Moro country home in Ife North LGA. In Moro, there will be candle light procession at Origbo Anglican Grammar school. Take off time is 6pm.

* SATURDAY, APRIL 24, 2021: There will be lying-in-state at 8am at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro. Funeral service takes place at 10am after which his remains will be interred at a private ceremony.

We urge everyone to be wary of other programs which run contrary to the one outlined here so as to guide against being misled or taken advantage of.

The family has not mandated anyone or group to source for funds or other resources to ensure the befitting burial we are according our son.

While the family appreciates the effusive outpouring of love from the generality of the people for the life of sacrifice and public service that Yinka lived and the legacies he has left behind, we wish that nothing is done by anyone or group to tarnish his image or compromise the ideals that he lived for.

This bounden duty we owe our departed son as his loving and grieving family.

And we wish that everyone will please respect our feelings.”