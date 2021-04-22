2020/21 CAF Confed. Cup: Six teams reach knockout stage

2020/21 CAF Confed. Cup: Six teams reach knockout stage

Thursday, April 22, 2021 6:57 am


CAF CUP: Six teams have qualify for the knockout stage of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup, after Day 5 matches

CAF CUP: Six teams have qualify for the knockout stage of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup, after Day 5 matches

Six teams have qualified for the knockout stage of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup, after Day 5 matches were played on Wednesday across Africa.

With the 6th-round matches yet to be played, here is the list of qualifiers.

From Group B – JS Kabylie and Cotton Sport – both have 9 points but JS Kabylie are in first spot.

From Group C – Jaaraf (Senegal) – 10 points, and CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) – 9 points.

From Group D – Raja Casablanca (Morocco) – 15 points – and Pyramids (Egypt) – 9 points.

Qualifiers from Group A will emerge after Thursday’s match between Al Ahly Benghazi of Libya and Enyimba of Nigeria.

Day 6 matches will be played on 28 April.

Day 5 results are as follows –

Group A
Orlando Pirates (South Africa) 0-0 ES Setif (Algeria)
Ahly Benghazi (Libya) vs Enyimba (Nigeria) – to be played on Thursday.

Group B
Coton Sport (Cameroon) 1-2 JS Kabylie (Algeria)
Napsa Stars (Zambia) 1-0 RS Berkane (Morocco)

Group C
Jaaraf (Senegal) 1-0 Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)
Salitas (Burkina Faso) 0-2 CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Group D
Nkana FC (Zambia) 0-1 Pyramids (Egypt)
Namungo (Tanzania) 0-3 Raja Casablanca (Morocco). (PANA/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Dr Cyprian Ngon, a medical doctor with National hospital Abuja, taking the first shot of COVID-19 administered in Nigeria. NPHCDA says 1.133 million shots of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT. 11 mins ago

    No fewer than 1.133m AstraZeneca shots administered – NPHCDA
    File: Nigerian farmers preparing land for farming: Kwara has allocated 500 hectares for youth farming 24 mins ago

    Kwara launches 500 hectares youth farm scheme
    34 mins ago

    How 29-yr-old man was shot dead few days to wedding in Ebonyi – Friend
    42 mins ago

    Removing criminality from our tertiary institutions.
    5 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Launches $20m ‘Lagos Cares’ Programme for  Youths, Women,
    6 hours ago

    Your prayers will continue to make Oyo peaceful, safe, Makinde tells Muslim clerics
    PDP: 8 hours ago

    LG poll: PDP ready to take over Lagos – Spokesperson
    13 hours ago

    We’ll continue to encourage sports development at the grassroots levels – Makinde