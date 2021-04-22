About a dozen heads of state expected in Chad on Friday for late Deby’s funeral

About a dozen heads of state expected in Chad on Friday for late Deby’s funeral

Thursday, April 22, 2021 3:05 pm


President Deby Itno: to be buried Friday

President Deby Itno: to be buried Friday

About one dozen African heads of state and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to attend the funeral of Chadian President, Idriss Déby Itno, who succumbed to his injuries while visiting troops fighting against a rebel group in the north.

His death was announced on Tuesday by the Army, which said a Transitional Military Council, chaired by Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, the late president’s son, has been formed to run the country for the next 18 months and organise elections.

The Military Council said several leaders have already announced their presence in Chad to pay their last respects to President Déby.

In addition to President Macron, the following leaders are expected in the Chadian capital, N’Djamena, for the funeral: Alpha Condé (Guinea Conakry), Umaro Sissoco Embalo (Guinea-Bissau), Bah Ndaw (Mali), Félix Tshisekedi (DRC), Mohamed Bazoum (Niger).

Others are Roch Marc Christian Kaboré (Burkina Faso), Mohamed Ould El-Ghazaouni (Mauritania), Faure Gnassingbé (Togo), Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (Sudan) and Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda (Prime Minister of Gabon). (PANA/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Photo: Odumakin’s Lying in State at Police College, Ikeja
    32 mins ago

    Biafra/Assylum: Britains Fires Back at Nigeria
    File: A gunman: UNIBEN Bursar's security aide shot dead 39 mins ago

    UNIBEN’s Bursar escapes as gunmen kill security detail, steal rifle
    Hong Kong journalist Choy Yuk-ling, also known as Bao Choy, arrives a court in Hong Kong Thursday, April 22, 2021.??Hong Kong journalist Choy Yuk-ling appeared in court on Thursday for verdict on charges of making false statements while obtaining information from a vehicle database. Choy, a producer at public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong, was arrested in Nov 2020. She was involved in the production of an investigative documentary into the behavior of Hong Kong police during 2019 anti-government protests, after the force was accused of not intervening during a violent clash between protesters and a mob of men in a subway station. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung 1 hour ago

    TV producer fined 773 U.S. dollars for allegedly making false statements
    2 hours ago

    Buhari must drop Pantami, a religious bigot and ethnic supremacist
    3 hours ago

    Site engineers shouldn’t compromise quality control – FUTA don
    3 hours ago

    Confirmed! Lagos reveals 3 side effects of COVID-19 Vaccine
    The abandoned boy 7 hours ago

    Boy abandoned by occupants of an SUV in Imo