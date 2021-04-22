About a dozen heads of state expected in Chad on Friday for late Deby’s funeral

About one dozen African heads of state and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to attend the funeral of Chadian President, Idriss Déby Itno, who succumbed to his injuries while visiting troops fighting against a rebel group in the north.

His death was announced on Tuesday by the Army, which said a Transitional Military Council, chaired by Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, the late president’s son, has been formed to run the country for the next 18 months and organise elections.

The Military Council said several leaders have already announced their presence in Chad to pay their last respects to President Déby.

In addition to President Macron, the following leaders are expected in the Chadian capital, N’Djamena, for the funeral: Alpha Condé (Guinea Conakry), Umaro Sissoco Embalo (Guinea-Bissau), Bah Ndaw (Mali), Félix Tshisekedi (DRC), Mohamed Bazoum (Niger).

Others are Roch Marc Christian Kaboré (Burkina Faso), Mohamed Ould El-Ghazaouni (Mauritania), Faure Gnassingbé (Togo), Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (Sudan) and Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda (Prime Minister of Gabon). (PANA/NAN)